El Sueño Americano, Nuestra Contribución opens at County Museum

Above, artist Gerardo Ayala

Exhibit dates: Sept. 15—Oct. 15, 2017

Redlands, CA – Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated at the San Bernardino County Museum, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. with the exhibit “El Sueño Americano, Nuestra Contribución.” Organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, the exhibit features works by 20 artists, most from the Inland Empire. An opening night reception for museum members and invited guests is sponsored by the San Bernardino County Museum Association and takes place on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

“In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Brad Borrero of the IELAA, “we invite museum visitors to join us as we celebrate our hopes, dreams, ambitions, and our American experience.”

Museum Director, Melissa Russo said that “the museum is truly honored to once again work with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association to produce this show for our community, with a theme that is consistent with conversations taking place on a national level. Not all the artists in the show are Latino, but all the artists have experiences to share about what it means to be American.”

“The subjects in my artwork are intended to express imagery in my daily life and also show icons that represent Mexican American lifestyle,” said artist Gerardo Ayala of Fontana.

Artist Ruben Chavez said, “Creating a narrative from a simple face or action is much more interesting and gratifying to me than a painting of a landscape or still life. The unknown and lack of control is what drives my art. As long as I have that then the journey will never end.”

“El Sueño Americano, Nuestra Contribución” and the County Museum’s other exciting events and exhibits reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.

The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 am to 5pm. El Sueño Americano, Nuestra Contribución is included with general admission, $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child aged 5 to 12). Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum. The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.