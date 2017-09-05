Women with Voices Announces Second Annual Book Fair Featuring Acclaimed Authors, Artists and Inspirational Speakers

The Word Book and Artist Fair – Saturday, Sept. 30

Rancho Cucamonga, CA – Women with Voices is celebrating its second annual book fair coming to SoCal’s Inland Region on Saturday, Sept. 30 to the Rancho Cucamonga Community Center located at 11200 Base Line Road.

This year’s event will feature an expanded list of inspirational authors, artists, and speakers who will host book signings, panel discussions, and spoken word presentations. Special performances will be given by Blended Sounds of Joy; Jazz-artist Marlo Wells; Psalmist Thumbalina Jenae Valle; and spoken-word artists Brittany Abraham and Ty Scott King. Comedian Mel Austin is returning this year as the event MC.

“We’re building upon our success from last year, said Rena Neal, founder of Women with Voices. “It’s truly amazing to see your vision become reality. I’m encouraged by the support we’ve received and the growing list of dynamic authors and artists that will be featured. Everyone is encouraged to come out and join us for a wonderful celebration of books and art.”

Returning authors this year include, Torrian Scott (“Running After Destiny”) and Annette Hubbard (“Oh! Sing Praises”); first time authors Roseanna Roman (“Advancing in Adversity”) Willie and Marie Hudson (“The Holy Ghost Got a New Dance”); Dr. Beverly Crockett and Kim Price (“Survival Living by Design”) L.J. Jackson (“Sleeping with My Shoes On How to Reclaim Your Power”); Claudia Cooley (Rev Up for Success”); Jacqueline Wallace (“Brokenness to Beauty”); Sherpa VeJauan (“Goals Journal 2018”); Joe Lim (“Half My Life: The Testimony of a Father and His Special Needs Child”); Dr. Rose Parker (“Still Standing The Rose Parker Story”); Gisele Beauty (“Breaking Through Generation Cycles”); Vera Brown Sisler (“I am Not My Dress”); Andrea Jones (“Streets of Grace”); Dr. Kudjoe Sumney (“Kingdomnomics for Kingdom Business”); Barbara Ruby (“Woman at the Well Today”) Yvonne Camper (“Healing the Wounds Prophetic Leadership Transformed”); Taura Stinson (“100 Things Every Black Girl Should Know”).

Interested authors and vendors may contact Women with Voices at (909) 559-6662 for more information.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased through Eventbrite.

About Women with Voices

Women with Voices is an organization aspiring women writers, poets, readers, and bloggers who have a story to tell to share their testimony. For more information visit www.womenwithvoicesca.com or call (909) 559-6662.