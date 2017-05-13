Executive Director of Non-Profit Reach Out wins top award for her outstanding service to a region in need

Upland, CA: Diana Fox, Executive Director of Reach Out, a Non-Profit Organization based in Upland, has been awarded Executive Director of the Year. T he Academy for Grassroots Organizations annually honors the Inland Regions top non-profit organizations and staff for their excellent service to the Inland Empire region. Ms. Fox was selected from more than 250 non-profits belonging to the Academy for Grassroots Organization.

Ms. Fox was honored at the 2017 Academy Awards for Nonprofits Excellence Luncheon held Friday, April 14, at the Spring Valley Country Club in Victorville. Much to her surprise, Reach Out’s Board of Directors nominated Ms. Fox for this highly esteemed award.

“Diana is truly a transformational leader who has created a variety of platforms and programs to support young people and families living in distressed and underserved communities,” said Dr. Kim Clark, Reach Out Board Member.

For 12 years, Ms. Fox has led Reach Out and has been a proud supporter of Academy for Grassroots Organizations since their inception. Under her leadership, she has strategically grown Reach Out from three programs, servicing only the West End of the Inland Empire, to twenty-five programs that provide direct service to more than 30,000 youth and families across the Inland Region. Reach Out is dedicated to serving all of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, and the Pomona Valley.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of the Reach Out staff and our partners in helping to build our region. We work across many different sectors to improve the health and quality of life for our community,” stated Ms. Fox.

To see more of the impact that Non-Profit Reach Out is making in the Inland Region

About Reach Out