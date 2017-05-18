Free Mental Health Awareness Event Geatures Movie ‘Sing’

The University of Redlands and City of Redlands partner to host third annual ‘Out in the Open’ during Mental Health Awareness Month

Redlands, California – About 20 percent of adults in the United States will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, and a majority of adults will be somehow impacted by mental illness through a family member or friend.

The University of Redlands Alliance for Community Transformation and Wellness (ACTW) has partnered with the City of Redlands to increase awareness and decrease associated stigma about mental health and illness by hosting the third annual “Out in the Open” community event at 5 p.m. Friday, May 26 in Ed Hales Park on the corner of Fifth and State streets in downtown Redlands. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature information and resources, activities, entertainment, and the city’s Movie in the Park, “Sing,” starting at dusk. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

WHAT: “Out in the Open” annual community event

WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017

WHERE: Ed Hales Park, corner of Fifth and State streets in downtown Redlands

COST: Free and open to the public