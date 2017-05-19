Rancho Cucamonga: Star Wars Reads Event – May 27th

Rancho Cucamonga Library in Partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga and Victoria Gardens Join Jedi Forces to Inspire Young Children to Read at the 2017 “Star Wars Reads Event”

Rancho Cucamonga, Ca – The Rancho Cucamonga Library in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga and Victoria Gardens invites the community to participate in the Rancho Cucamonga Library’s 2017 “Star Wars Reads” event at the Paul Biane Library & Victoria Gardens on May 27. Star Wars Reads is a full-day Star Wars themed literacy event inspiring readers of all ages to join the Force and become lifelong readers.

“This annual event is the largest Star Wars event held by any California Public Library and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” says Victoria Gardens Director of Marketing, Melina Ferraez. “The goal of this event is to inspire young readers to discover a life-long passion for reading by transforming reading into a memorable, fun, and exciting activity.”

Ferraez notes that last year’s event garnered more than 4,000 attendees and the Library and Victoria Gardens anticipate an even larger turnout this year.

The full-day event will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature a series of Star Wars inspired activities scattered throughout the Paul Biane Library, Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, and throughout the Victoria Gardens mall.

“We’ll bring to life one of the most celebrated science-fiction tales of all time, during this immersive Star Wars Reads event. We are thrilled to be able to introduce the endless possibilities that the world of reading can bring to young kids, teens and adults alike,” adds Julie Sowles, Rancho Cucamonga Library Director.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters to be entered in the various costume contests hosted throughout the event. Activities surrounding the full-day event include planned readings from some of the most popular Star Wars characters including Darth Vader and Chewbacca, live performances by Jedi Elvis, a light saber duel, a costume character procession, and several special guests, including actress Julie Dolan, the voice of Leia Organa for the popular Star Wars Rebels animated television series.

An additional partner for the event includes the Rancho Cucamonga Library Foundation. For more information regarding the event please visit https://www.cityofrc.us/cityhall/lib/swr.

About the Rancho Cucamonga Library

In 2013, the Rancho Cucamonga Library was awarded the prestigious National Medal at a ceremony at the White House, the nation's highest honor that can be bestowed on a museum or library by the Institute of