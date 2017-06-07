Inland Empire Small Business Development Center at CSUSB selected for the 2017 Small Business Development Center Service Excellence & Innovation Award

Riverside, Ca. – The 2017 Small Business Development Center Service & Innovation Award will be presented to the Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, part of the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration at Cal State San Bernardino by the U.S. Small Business Administration Santa Ana District Office.

The IESBDC Team will be recognized and receive the award for the Small Business Development Center Service Excellence & Innovation Award at the local SmallBusiness Week Awards celebration this Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Disneyland Hotel Grand Ballroom in Anaheim.

Under the leadership of executive director Vincent McCoy, the IESBDC, which serves the Inland Empire business community, was nominated by Michael Daniel, regionaldirector of the SBDC Network who stated that, “the IESBDC has delivered results that are second to none.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition as a testament to the talent, expertise, energy and dedication of each member of our team. IESBDC finds its greatest satisfaction in helping every business community thrive,” McCoy said.

The IESBDC assists clients at all levels (startup, early stage, established firms) to secure financing, develop and execute business plan strategies, create jobs andimprove business operations, while serving one of the largest physical territories of any SBDC in the country.

McCoy and his IESBDC team have developed a variety of services to meet the unique needs of the region, offering expertise in business planning, loan packaging,government certifications, procurement and QuickBooks accounting. The center has office locations throughout the inland region that provide easy access to servicesfor business owners. The IESBDC has also deployed technology to enhance its service and reach more businesses with its valuable consulting and training programs.

The Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, which is part of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship in CSUSB’s Brown College, recently celebratedits 25th anniversary as its performance has increased significantly over the years. Over the past fiscal year, the IESBDC has assisted in the creation of 97 newbusinesses, counseled more than 1,750 clients (140 percent goal attainment) and helped those clients with more than $26 million in capital infusion.

The center has also introduced new programs such as Small Business Focus, designed for underserved communities to help them with entrepreneurial pathways where astaff of professionals dedicated to helping business owners realize their dreams of ownership and success.

The awards ceremony is being hosted by the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. For more information on the event or to register, email events@ochcc.com or call (714) 953-4289.

About Small Business Week

Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of everythree new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the agency takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs,small business owners and others at local events around the country. Every day, these individuals are working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, driveinnovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.sba.gov/nsbw/nsbw.

For more information on the Inland Empire Small Business Development Center visit: http://www.iesmallbusiness.com/.

For more information on Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of Strategic Communication and visit http://news.csusb.edu.