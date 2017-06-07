San Bernardino: Arts Connection Receives Grant From California Humanities

San Bernardino, CA — California Humanities has recently announced the first round of 2017 Humanities For All Quick Grant awards. Arts Connection, the arts council of San Bernardino County, has been awarded $5,000 for its fiscally sponsored project entitled ON ALL Day ­—A Desert Reflection at Llano del Rio conceived by San Bernardino based project director Karyl Newman of PositionalProjects.org.



Humanities For All Quick Grant is a highly competitive grant program of California Humanities, and is awarded to projects that give expression to the extraordinary variety of histories and experiences of California’s places and people to ensure that the stories can be shared widely. These narratives help us find our commonalities, appreciate our differences, and learn something new about how to live well together. ON ALL Day was awarded one of 15 grants and the sole project to receive support in San Bernardino County.



The ON ALL Day project marks the 100 year anniversary of the final May Day celebration at the Utopian socialist experiment founded by Job Harriman, which operated in the Antelope Valley from 1914-1917, at four exhibit locations around the nearly 10,000 acre colony. Explore the interactive, map-based exhibit at http://bit.ly/4AllonLlano.



“My fellowship at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library led to new discoveries about Llano del Rio and about the life and work of the colony’s feminist city planner, Alice Constance Austin. I’ve met historians, artists, and musicians, inspired to share their own responses to the colony. Together we created an experimental event which offered art installations, interpretative exhibits, tours and experiences,” said Newman, who has been building on events she co-organized in 2013 and 2014, while a resident of the Antelope Valley.



“Everyone participates in the humanities in one way or another, and everyone has something to share to help us better understand and appreciate each other,” noted Tricia Wynne, chair of the board of California Humanities. Our new Humanities for All Quick Grants program is a way to make support for public humanities programs more accessible across the state of California, amplifying voices we may not often hear.”



California Humanities is an independent nonprofit and state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. This year marks the organization’s 40th anniversary of promoting the humanities as relevant, meaningful ways to understand the human condition and connect us to each other in order to help strengthen California. The organization produces, funds, creates and supports humanities-based projects and programs, eye-opening cultural experiences and meaningful conversations. During the past 40 years, California Humanities has awarded over $29 million in grants across the state. For more on California Humanities’ work and current initiatives, please visit www.calhum.org, connect on Facebook at “California Humanities,” and Twitter at @CalHumanities.