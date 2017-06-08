Job Opportunities between Our Shores (JOBS) Act, Introduced by Rep. Torres

Pomona, CA – Today, Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-Pomona) introduced the Job Opportunities between Our Shores (JOBS) Act, a bill to promote advanced manufacturing in California and throughout the United States and give dislocated workers the training and skills they need to find new jobs in growing industries.

“While we have seen traditional manufacturing jobs disappear or go overseas, jobs in advanced manufacturing continue to grow. Unfortunately, many advanced manufacturers are facing a growing gap between the new jobs being created and workers with the unique skills needed to fill them,” said Torres. “This bill will connect educational institutions and manufacturers so that we can make sure job seekers are trained in the skills employers demand.”

The JOBS Act would authorize the Secretary of Labor to initiate pilot projects between advanced manufacturers and local community colleges, state colleges, and workforce investment boards in order to create education and training programs focused in the field of advanced manufacturing. Eligible recipients must demonstrate their capacity to teach advanced manufacturing concepts and how they will help workers develop the skills that will lead to an industry-recognized credential.

“With the global economy only becoming more and more competitive, we need a dynamic, educated workforce to weather the challenges of the 21st century economy,” continued Torres. “Comprehensive, demand-driven training programs will help us do just that. Here in the Inland Empire, we have seen the success of the partnership between California Steel Industries and Chaffey College. This is a model we should grow and build upon to ensure the jobs of the future are created right here in our region and American workers are able to stay ahead of the curve.”

The JOBS Act was initially introduced in the 114th Congress based on recommendations from Torres’s district-wide Job Creation Listening Tour and was inspired by a program at Chaffey College, where the institution received $15 million from the Department of Labor and the Department of Education to create a STEM Education Business Incubator Center at California Steel Industries (CSI) to improve manufacturing training in the region.

The text of the JOBS Act can be found HERE. The bill has been cosponsored by Reps. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), John Garamendi (D-CA), Brenda L. Lawrence (D-MI), Grace F. Napolitano (D-CA), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), and Darren Soto (D-FL),.