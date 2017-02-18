Lancer Sports Review for the Week

2/16/2017 | No. 4-ranked California Baptist University continued on its tear Thursday night, winning its 23rd-straight game with an 83-66 victory over Holy Names.



The Lancers improve on their program-best unbeaten streak, moving to 26-2 overall, and remain undefeated in the PacWest at 17-0. CBU is one win away from clinching at least a share of the PacWest title, its third overall and second consecutive. Holy Names drops to 2-21 on the year, 2-15 in conference.

Women's Water Polo: Making a Splash . – Coming off of a restful off week last week, No. 25-ranked California Baptist made a splash Thursday on the road in two games. The Lancers settled for a split, dropping an 11-5 loss to No. 22 Cal State Northridge, but defeating the University of Redlands 17-7 in the nightcap. Lancers sit 5-5 on the year, while CSUN improves to 7-9 overall and Redlands opens the year at 0-2. 2/16/2017 | REDLANDS, Calif

2/16/2017 | With four games left in the regular season, No. 5-ranked California Baptist University is looking to finish stronger than ever. The Lancers showed that grit Thursday night, beating Holy Names 86-66.



CBU, which currently sits in the top spot in the West Region, improves to 23-2 overall and 15-2 in the PacWest. It keeps the Lancers in the race for the conference championship, staying just a half game behind No. 8-ranked Hawai’i Pacific (16-2 in the PacWest). HNU drops to 6-19 on the year, 5-12 in conference, with the loss.

Baseball: Lancers’ Offense Speaks Loudly in Sweep



Time after time, the Lancers’ bats blocked the Crusaders from gaining any momentum in 13-10 and 6-4 wins on Thursday at Totman Stadium. It gave CBU the series sweep, as it out hit NNU 26-20 over both games to improve to 7-3 by winning their seventh-straight game, while the Crusaders drop to 2-6. 2/16/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif . – Another doubleheader brought two more offensive battles on the final day of California Baptist University’s home series with Northwest Nazarene.Time after time, the Lancers’ bats blocked the Crusaders from gaining any momentum in 13-10 and 6-4 wins on Thursday at Totman Stadium. It gave CBU the series sweep, as it out hit NNU 26-20 over both games to improve to 7-3 by winning their seventh-straight game, while the Crusaders drop to 2-6.