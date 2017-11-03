ONT AiRadio Launches Commercial-Free Radio Station

ONTARIO, Calif. – Ontario International Airport (ONT) has made it even easier for air travelers and visitors to get directions and information on parking availability and airline terminal locations with the launch today of ONT AiRadio.

Broadcasting at 620AM on car radios, and streaming on the internet and smartphones via flyONTario.com, the station’s signal can be heard on freeways and roadways on approach to the airport. The station offers commercial-free, recorded programming 24 hours a day. On computers and mobile devices, the announcements can be heard by clicking on the ONT Radio Listen Live Here button on the flyONTario.com home page.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to install signs on major freeways in the vicinity of ONT calling attention to the new service, further heightening awareness of the airport now under local control.

The launch of ONT AiRadio comes as airport officials prepare for what is expected to be a busy holiday travel season.

It is estimated that passenger volume will increase by 8 percent during the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period. In 2016, more than 128,000 passengers traveled through ONT between Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 27.

But the new radio station will be essential for travelers every day regardless of the time of year.

The Federal Communication Commission granted ONT authority to operate the Travelers Information Station through Nov. 22, 2026. The license can then be renewed for additional 10-year periods.

About Ontario International Airport (ONT)

Ontario International Airport (airport code: ONT) is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a medium-hub, full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow ONT on Twitter at Twitter.com/ @flyONTairport ‏or by liking ONT on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioOIAA.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).