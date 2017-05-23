March Field Air Museum to Participate in National “Blue Star Museum” Program to Offer Free Admission to Military Personnel & Their Families This Summer



– For the first time ever, March Field Air Museum in Riverside will participate in Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day (May 29) through Labor Day (September 4), 2017. March Field Air Museum is one of only two participating museums in the Riverside area.



Regularly open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., March Field Air Museum will also be open on both Memorial Day and Labor Day 2017. The museum strives to promote an understanding of humanity’s reach for the skies. Engaging exhibits and knowledgeable docents help to bring the subject to life, with thousands of artifacts and nearly 80 historic aircraft on display ranging from the world’s fastest air-breathing manned aircraft (the SR-71 Blackbird) to a modern-day MQ-1 Predator (remotely piloted aircraft), to early examples of military aircraft and some of America’s most iconic military planes (including World War II bombers).



This year, more than 2,000 (and counting) museums in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa are taking part in the Blue Star Museum initiative. The participating museums represent the fine arts, science, history, Native centers, children’s museums and more. The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card, or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard), National Guard and Reserve members and up to five immediate family members.



The March Field Air Museum is located alongside Interstate Highway 215 at Van Buren Boulevard, just south of downtown Riverside and adjacent to March Air Reserve Base. For more information about the Roundtable or Museum in general, please call 951-902-5949 or visit



About March Field Air Museum

The March Field Air Museum is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to promoting an understanding of humanity’s reach for the skies and March Field’s pivotal role in the development of flight. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and rated the #1 Attraction in Riverside by TripAdvisor, the museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and located alongside Interstate Highway 215 at Van Buren Boulevard, just south of downtown Riverside and adjacent to March Air Reserve Base. More than 70 aircraft are on display, ranging from the world’s fastest manned air-breathing aircraft (the SR-71 Blackbird) and a modern-day MQ-1 Predator (remotely piloted aircraft), to early examples of military aircraft, to some of America’s most iconic military planes including World War II bombers. For more information about the museum, visit



About Blue Star Museums

