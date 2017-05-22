The American Museum of Ceramic Art Announces, “We the People: Serving Notice”
Above Image: Patti Warashina, Kimchi Chaos
Pomona, Ca – Our current political and social climate is arguably one of the more divisive and turbulent periods in the past 50 years. There are feelings of anger, sadness, and fear ― but also of hope, compassion, and unity.
Historically, museums have long been at the forefront of presenting and preserving our cultural values through their exhibitions and collections. Artists have reflected and documented what is happening in their communities and in society. Through their artwork, they have the opportunity to encourage contemplation, conversation, and/or action on some of the most important issues of our lifetime. With that said, AMOCA has invited artists from across the country to “serve notice” on a range of issues including: capital punishment; environmental protection; freedom of speech; government, gender equality; human rights; immigration; racism; wildlife protection; and women’s rights.
Below – Image: Jessica Putnam-Phillips, Violet
Artists
Jesse Albrecht
Wesley Anderegg
Dan Anderson
Kurt Anderson
Natalia Arbelaez
Clayton Bailey
Lesley Claire Baker
Boris Bally
Tom Bartel
Tim Berg & Rebekah Myers
Kate Bingaman-Burt
Molly Bishop
Birdie Boone
Jessica Brandl
William Brouillard
Klai Brown
Jessica Calderwood
Sophia Cangelosi
Matthew Causey
Adam Chau
Cynthia Consentino
Michael Corney
Nuala Creed
Morel Doucet
East Fork Pottery
Christina Erives
Keiko Fukazawa
Marc Digeros
Lauren Gallaspy
Julia Galloway
Dave Gordon
Betsy Greer
Bianka Groves
Adam Gruetzmacher
Nicole Gugliotti
Wesley Harvey
Ayumi Horie
Jeff Irwin
Pancho Jimenez
Elliott Kayser
Kristen Kieffer
Amos Paul Kennedy Jr.
Kathy King
Brian Kohl
Courtney M. Leonard
Scott Lenhardt
Beth Lo
Roberto Lugo
Wendy Maruyama
Alex Matisse
Courtney Mattison
Kristina Micotti
NikkiMizak
Nick Moen
Nathan Murray
Scott Nash
Ronna Neuenschwander
Matt Nolen
Peter Olson
Doug Peltzman
Ian M. Petrie
Peter Pincus
Jessica Putnam-Phillips
Seth Rainville
Klein Reid
Justin Rothshank
Hope Rovelto
Jos Sances
Nancy Selvin
Danez Smith
Kevin Snipes
Melissa Stern
Michelle Summers
Mara Superior
Joan Takayama-Ogawa
Zach Tate
Shannon Tovey
Sandra Trujillo
Shalene Valenzuela
Patti Warashina
Stan Welsh
ReneeZettle-Sterling
EXHIBITION AND EVENT DETAILS
Opening Reception
Saturday, August 12, 2017, 6:00-9:00 PM
Free and open to the public.
Artist Lecture
Saturday, August 12, 6:30 PM
Free and open to the public.
Exhibition Dates
August 5 – December 30, 2017
Gallery Hours
Wednesday through Sunday, Noon –5:00pm
Admission: General $7, Student/Senior $5, Members & under 12 Free
Location
American Museum of Ceramic Art
399 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 865-3146
www.amoca.org