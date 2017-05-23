University of Redlands Earns National Recognition as College of Distinction

Redlands, Ca – Innovative application of high-impact educational practices has earned the University of Redlands national recognition as a “College of Distinction.”

“We’re happy to recognize the University of Redlands for developing skills relevant to graduates’ lives,” said Tyson Schritter, executive editor for Colleges of Distinction. “High student engagement in college is one of the keys to a successful undergraduate education. With an increasing emphasis on hands-on learning techniques, Colleges of Distinction applauds the University of Redlands for practicing methodologies that prepare students for their futures.”

According to the Colleges of Distinction organization, selected universities display four common characteristics: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. High school counselors and educators make nominations, and each school is evaluated on key indicators including student engagement, student empowerment and curricular innovation. Colleges that have distinguished themselves with these key characteristics and that have demonstrated dedication to enriching student outcomes through innovative learning opportunities are then invited to join Colleges of Distinction.

The annual process to select Colleges of Distinction also includes a review of each institution’s freshman experience, as well as its general education program, strategic plan and alumni success and satisfaction measures.

“Colleges of Distinction is more than an annual ranking of colleges and universities,” Schritter said. “We only include colleges that offer every student a holistic and valuable experience. The Colleges of Distinction have earned solid reputations for serving their students and nurturing success.”

The University of Redlands is one of only 23 four-year California colleges and universities in the new Colleges of Distinction Guidebook. The University of Redlands entry can also be viewed at http://collegesofdistinction.com/school/university-of-redlands

About University of Redlands

The University of Redlands is a private, nonprofit university that connects students to a world of opportunity, geared toward their passions and potential. Centrally located near the beaches, mountains and desert in the heart of Southern California, the University offers more than 50 undergraduate programs, as well as 20 graduate programs in business, communicative disorders, education, geographic information systems and music—blending liberal arts and professional programs, applied and theoretical study, traditional majors, and self-designed curricula. For undergraduates, the University has one of the highest study abroad participation rates among its peers; a NCAA Division III athletic program contributes to the many extracurricular opportunities available; and students complete more than 120,000 hours of public service annually. The distinctive Johnston Center for Integrative Studies enables self-motivated undergraduates to negotiate their own interdisciplinary course of study with a faculty/peer committee. In addition to an award-winning 160-acre residential campus in Redlands featuring orange groves, architectural landmarks and more than 1,700 trees, the University includes seven regional locations, providing innovative programs at convenient places and times for working adults. Surveys show that generations of alumni have found that the University, established in 1907, prepared them well for career success and lifelong learning.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 1999, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have recognized and honored schools throughout the U.S. for excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education. The member schools in the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on the undergraduate experience. CollegeofDistinction.com provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors.