Meet the Presidents at the AMA-IE President’s Day Martini Mixer

Riverside, CA: The American Marketing Association Inland Empire Chapter will host a mixer honoring their past chapter presidents on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. in Riverside, CA.

The mixer will recognize all of the past AMA-IE chapter presidents and their contributions. The event will be held in the Presidential Lounge at the historic Mission Inn in downtown Riverside. “This is an open invitation for both marketers and business owners to meet the people who have helped drive marketing excellence in the Inland Empire,” says current chapter president Janine Perry of Perry Advertising. “ It’s a great opportunity to network, meet new people, make connections, and help us pay a proper tribute to our leaders.”

Happy hour pricing

Delicious appetizers

No host bar

Successful business connections

When: Thursday, February 23, 2017 | 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Inn Presidential Lounge, 3649 Mission Inn Avenue. Riverside CA 92501

Fee: Registration is $9.95 for members of the American Marketing Association, $19.95 for non- members and guests, and $9.95 for students with college ID. Registration at the door is $24.95.

Register: Visit www.ama-ie.com

Thanks to Our Event Sponsor

Great events like these are due to the generous support we receive from local businesses. Our Presidential Mixer is proudly sponsored by ReHome Solutions. They offer energy-efficient renovation options for your home and are conveniently located in Ontario.

About the AMA

The American Marketing Association-Inland Empire (AMA-IE) is the marketing authority for marketing professionals and businesses in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The AMA-IE is part of the American Marketing Association, the largest marketing association in North America. The AMA-IE mission is to help our members develop professionally through educational programs and networking events, as well as providing opportunities to businesses to grow their businesses through educational programs and obtaining highly qualified marketing professionals for their staffs. For more information please visit www.ama-ie.com and follow us at https://twitter.com/InlandEmpireAMA