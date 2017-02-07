Ontario Museum of History & Art Landscape Renovations Completed

Ontario, CA – The Ontario Mayor and City Council hosted a variety of public and private organizations as well as members of the community to dedicate the completion of the landscape renovations at the Ontario Museum of History & Art today. The landscape renovations transformed 2.4 acres of water-consuming turf and asphalt parking lot, on the grounds of the Museum, into a sustainable outdoor education garden with multiple environmental, economic, health and social benefits.

This project, funded by an Urban Greening Project for Sustainable Communities Grant, was completed in four months. The new grounds include two gardens, one that focuses on Native American Tongva Plants and the other is a California Native Plant Demonstration Garden. There are all-weather permeable concrete pavers, an infiltration basin, vegetative swales, and educational signage.

In addition to the landscape renovations, two new monument signs were added to the Museum grounds. The monument signs were part of a Capital Improvement Project investment by the City of Ontario. These monument signs serve as wayfinding for residents and visitors to the Museum.

“Increasing awareness of our local Museums in important for the success and revitalization of Downtown” said Mayor pro Tem Debra Dorst-Porada. “We are excited that this project is now completed and will drive more traffic and visitors to Downtown.”

About the Ontario Museum of History & Art

The Ontario Museum of History & Art is located at 225 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, California 91762. Gallery hours are Noon to 4 PM, Thursday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information call (909) 395-2510, email at museuminfo@ontarioca.gov or visit www.ontarioca.gov/museum. The Ontario Museum of History & Art is a public-private museum operated by the City of Ontario with support from the non-profit Ontario Museum of History & Art, Associates.