The Mission Inn Foundation Receives Superintendent’s Award for Museum Youth Education

Hands On History recognized for its involvement with California’s K-12 educational system, receives one of six awards given by California Association Museums

RIVERSIDE, CA, — California Association of Museums (CAM) announced today that the Mission Inn Foundation’s (MIF) youth education outreach program, Hands On History (HOH) will be a recipient of the 2017 Superintendent’s Award of Excellence in Museum Education. CAM in joint efforts with the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), endorsed this project to showcase museums that have made consequential contributions to California’s K-12 educational system. The recipients will be announced at the 2017 CAM Conference in concurrence with the CAM Annual Luncheon held Thursday, Mar. 30, at the Embassy Suites Sacramento.

HOH is dedicated to promoting history in a fun and interactive way for children of all ages; it encourages peer-to-peer and inter-generational learning opportunities designed to foster a deeper understanding on the importance of their local community and the value of history. Visiting and researching neighborhood historical sites, interviewing long-time residents and civic leaders, documenting their neighborhood through the camera lens, and preparing a final exhibition are just some of the hands-on activities participants experience while in the program.

The Curator of Education for HOH, Kanani Hoopai expressed her delight upon receiving the news of the prestigious award. “The Mission Inn Foundation is incredibly honored to have our youth education program recognized. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve local students providing hands on opportunities to learn, experience, and engage with Riverside’s unique history and contemporary community,” said Hoopai.

CAM received 20 entries for the 2017 Superintendent’s award, but only six institutions were awarded. MIF is proud to be one of the six recipients. The non-profit organization strives to provide well-rounded services for all ages in the community that reflect their goals of preserving, promoting, and sharing the history and legacy of the Mission Inn.

About the Mission Inn Foundation

The Mission Inn Foundation was incorporated in 1976 to assist in the preservation and restoration of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, and originally, to manage the hotel during ownership by the City of Riverside’s Redevelopment Agency. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is now privately owned by Duane and Kelly Roberts, and the Foundation has a unique role of operating a non-profit museum within a for-profit hotel. In addition to the museum, the Mission Inn Foundation interprets the history and significance of the Mission Inn through daily hotel tours, monthly public programs and special events, the Hands On History youth educational initiative, and the continued stewardship of the hotel’s expansive art, artifact, and archival collections.