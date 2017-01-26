Skip to main content
  • Home
  • Community
  • The Mission Inn Foundation Receives Superintendent’s Award for Museum Youth Education

The Mission Inn Foundation Receives Superintendent’s Award for Museum Youth Education

By
-
0
20
Mission Inn Foundation Youth

Hands On History recognized for its involvement with California’s K-12 educational system, receives one of six awards given by California Association Museums

RIVERSIDE, CA, — California Association of Museums (CAM) announced today that the Mission Inn Foundation’s (MIF) youth education outreach program, Hands On History (HOH) will be a recipient of the 2017 Superintendent’s Award of Excellence in Museum Education. CAM in joint efforts with the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), endorsed this project to showcase museums that have made consequential contributions to California’s K-12 educational system. The recipients will be announced at the 2017 CAM Conference in concurrence with the CAM Annual Luncheon held Thursday, Mar. 30, at the Embassy Suites Sacramento.

HOH is dedicated to promoting history in a fun and interactive way for children of all ages; it encourages peer-to-peer and inter-generational learning opportunities designed to foster a deeper understanding on the importance of their local community and the value of history. Visiting and researching neighborhood historical sites, interviewing long-time residents and civic leaders, documenting their neighborhood through the camera lens, and preparing a final exhibition are just some of the hands-on activities participants experience while in the program.

The Curator of Education for HOH, Kanani Hoopai expressed her delight upon receiving the news of the prestigious award. “The Mission Inn Foundation is incredibly honored to have our youth education program recognized. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve local students providing hands on opportunities to learn, experience, and engage with Riverside’s unique history and contemporary community,” said Hoopai.

CAM received 20 entries for the 2017 Superintendent’s award, but only six institutions were awarded. MIF is proud to be one of the six recipients. The non-profit organization strives to provide well-rounded services for all ages in the community that reflect their goals of preserving, promoting, and sharing the history and legacy of the Mission Inn.

About the Mission Inn Foundation

The Mission Inn Foundation was incorporated in 1976 to assist in the preservation and restoration of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, and originally, to manage the hotel during ownership by the City of Riverside’s Redevelopment Agency. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is now privately owned by Duane and Kelly Roberts, and the Foundation has a unique role of operating a non-profit museum within a for-profit hotel. In addition to the museum, the Mission Inn Foundation interprets the history and significance of the Mission Inn through daily hotel tours, monthly public programs and special events, the Hands On History youth educational initiative, and the continued stewardship of the hotel’s expansive art, artifact, and archival collections.

Nonprofit News

The Inland Empire's business and community website.

Related News

Riverside County Sheriff Header

Riverside Sheriff: 2017 Women’s Career Symposium

Mayor Rusty Bailey and Chief Innovation Officer Lea Deesing in frontground; Riverside City Council with What Works Cities banner

City of Riverside Selected to Join National “What Works Cities” Initiative

MCIE Summit

Upcoming Manufacturers’ Summit to Highlight Changes, Trends, Innovations in the Industry

RAM Cheech Marin Exhibit Frank Romero

Riverside Art Museum to Show Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Collection

IE United Way

Inland Empire United Way (IEUW) Launches New Website

Calico Civil War event, Feb 18th

Civil War at Calico Ghost Town from February 18th & 19th