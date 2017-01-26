Riverside Sheriff: 2017 Women’s Career Symposium

Moreno Valley, CA – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a Women’s Symposium on Saturday, January 28, 2017. The Women’s Symposium is a free event that is open to women who are interested in a career within the Sheriff’s Department.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has various opportunities for women interested in serving within law enforcement.

During this event, department members from a variety of positions will be available to answer questions for the participants. They will also provide information about current employment opportunities for but not limited to: Deputy Sheriff, Correctional Deputy, 911 Communication Officer, Food Service Worker, Forensic Technician, Deputy Coroner and IT Technician. This is an opportunity for women to gain employment insight in the area of law enforcement and to explore what the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has to offer dedicated individuals.

The Women’s Symposium will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017, with registration beginning at 7:00 AM. The event will be located at the Moreno Valley Conference & Recreation Center / 14075 Frederick Street in Moreno Valley. Participants are encouraged to RSVP, but walk-ins are welcome. A detailed itinerary will be given to each registered participant prior to the event.

For additional information, please visit us at JoinRSD.org, riversidesheriff.org , or you can call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Recruitment Unit at 1-888-Join-RSD.