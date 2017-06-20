NFL Players Return to Colton for Summer FUNdamentals Camp

Colton, CA – Nat Berhe and Shareece Wright both will be returning to their home town of Colton to run youth Skills camps this summer. Boys and girls ages 10 to 14 are invited to attend. Both camps are free, but registration is required.

Register Here: 2017 Nat Berhe FUNdamentals Camp will be July 14th

Register Here: 2017 Shareece Wright FUNdamentals Camp will be July 21st

FUNdamentals introduces children to football by teaching basic skills in a FUN and energetic environment. Certified clinicians use a series of drills to show passing, catching and running skills in a non-contact setting.

All skills and drills selected are based on USA Football’s Player Progression Development Model, ensuring children are learning in an age-appropriate manner and creating an ideal atmosphere for FUN! For camp specific questions please contact Yonas Haile at yonas@lionsharesports.com

Nat Berhe was born in Fontana, California, and attended Colton High School. He played college football at San Diego State. Nat is currently a free safety for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL), and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Shareece Wright played football at Colton High School in Colton, California, is an cornerback for the Buffalo Bills. He played college football at USC, and was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.