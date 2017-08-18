Oli’s Taco’s Grand Opening in Montclair

Montclair, CA – Montclair Place® (5060 N Montclair Plaza Ln, Montclair, CA) is pleased to announce the opening of Oli’s Tacos from the Inland Empire’s own mother-daughter taco team Evelin and Olivia Sanchez. Oli’s Tacos entered the shopping center’s inaugural Search for the Next Great Pop-up competition in April and was announced as the winner in June. They will open their taqueria storefront in the center’s Moreno St. Market Food Hall on August 17th and begin daily service from 10 am to 8:30 pm.

To celebrate, Oli’s Tacos invites the public to ring in their first Taco Tuesday on August 22nd 10 am to 8:30 pm with an all-day promo and free swag. Guests will enjoy 50% off the entire menu, a free drink coupon with every purchase and hourly raffles to win Oli’s hats and shirts. Winners must be present to redeem their prize.

After an official entry and tasting process, Oli’s Tacos won over a panel of judges with their combination of home-made tortillas, recipes both innovative and traditional, delicious aguas frescas and their deep, heart-warming family bond. As winners, they received a free location in Montclair Place’s brand-new Moreno St. Market Food Hall, along with $5000 in prize money to help with the build-out and opening of the space.

“My mother and I are so proud to take this next step with our family business,” said Evelin Sanchez. “Winning the Pop-Up competition is both an honor and an incredible opportunity to share the food that we love – both historic family recipes and inspired new twists on them. We are excited to serve our local Inland Empire community and grow our business!”

Oli’s Tacos will join the newly renovated Moreno St. Market alongside national brands such as Panda Express, Pokeway, Stick House, Noodle World and Boba World. Oli’s serves handcrafted Mexican cuisine with options ranging from carne asada, carnitas, barbacoa, birria and al pastor to quesadillas, burritos, mulitas and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are also on the menu.

Prior to taking over the space in Moreno St. Market Food Hall, Oli’s operated a small service counter in Ontario and maintained a loyal catering clientele. Just last year Oli’s Tacos won first place for Best Tacos in the Inland Empire in the iHeart Radio 2016 Taco Festival after going head to head with 25 of the Inland Empire’s top taco restaurants.

Montclair Place is dedicated to serving and supporting the Inland Empire and the growing fast-casual and food truck community. Knowing that brick-and-mortar space can sometimes be out of reach for budding food concepts, Montclair Place shows its commitment to entrepreneurship by offering a chance to test-drive a physical space with The Search for the Next Great Pop-up competition embodying its ongoing support.

For more information, please visit www.montclairplace.com.