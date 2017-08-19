Fontana Community Youth Theater Auditions for Seussical Jr.

Fontana, Calif.– Transport to the fantastically far-away places of Whoville, the Jungle of Nool and Circus McGurkus in Fontana’s Youth Community Theater’s Production of Seussical Jr. Ages 7 to 18 are invited to audition on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Schedule an appointment with Fontana Arts at (909) 349-6949 or online (search “Seussical”), as auditions are by appointment only. Participation is free and auditions will be held at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium (8437 Sierra Avenue).

Performers are required to bring:

A prepared Disney or Broadway-style song to perform with sheet music of 16 bars (measures) that lasts no longer than 45 seconds

Dance/athletic clothes and shoes for choreography. Please no flip flops or soled shoes

A headshot and theater resume

In the musical extravaganza Seussical JR., Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and more beloved Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage. Partake in the Horton the Elephant’s journey as he discovers the city of Whoville on a speck of dust and must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers. Although Horton faces ridicule and danger, the elephant persistently stands by his motto that, “After all, a person is a person, no matter how small.”

The production takes place at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium with performances on both Friday, November 10, 2017 (5:30pm and 8:00pm) and Saturday, November 11, 2017 (2:00pm and 6:00pm). Ticket sales begin Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Center Stage Theater for $12 per person.

The City of Fontana strongly encourages life enrichment through the arts by providing quality educational opportunities and community-building experiences. During last season’s Youth Community Theater’s Production of Disney’s Aladdin JR., young actors developed a professional theater experience, made friends and created long-lasting memories.

For additional information, please contact Fontana Arts at (909) 349-6949 or visit Arts.Fontana.org.