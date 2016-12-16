Ontario: Lunch Program about how Businesses Can Win with Video Marketing

Businesses Can Win Big with the Power of Video Marketing

Ontario, CA – The American Marketing Association Inland Empire Chapter will host an educational luncheon program on the Power of Video Marketing on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., in Ontario, CA. The featured speaker will be Hannes Luth of Wunderbar Media.

In this presentation, you will learn how video marketing performs in comparison to other forms of marketing and develop an understanding of the steps involved to creating compelling video content. Finally, you will learn about strategies to draw the most attention to your videos and how to think like a producer. This will be an interactive presentation with many real-life examples and case studies. In addition, we’ll cover:

How to convince your boss to invest in video marketing

How to get the most out of your video marketing budget

Why your work doesn’t stop when the video is finished

About Hannes Luth

Hannes Luth started his career in the media 15 years ago at a local newspaper writing about sports and politics. He then ventured into radio and television working in development for one of Germany’s largest public television stations. After graduating with an MBA he produced news segments for the European Commission in Brussels and Germany’s most successful news show. In 2012 Hannes made the leap over the “Big Pond” and started Wunderbar Media, a video production company creating high-quality video content for clients like the Swiss Television, Sonos and Apple Music, the Belgian American Chamber of Commerce, and the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House. Hannes regularly educates groups at organizations such as the US Treasury Department, the National Press Club, and CSUN.

One lucky attendee will win a free 20-minute video marketing consultation from Mr. Luth!

New York Grill – 950 Ontario Mills Drive, Ontario, CA 91764

Registration is $24.95 for members of the American Marketing Association, $29.95 for non-members and guests, and $19.95 for students with college ID. Registration at the door is $34.95.

Register: Visit www.ama-ie.com

About the AMA

The American Marketing Association-Inland Empire (AMA-IE) is the marketing authority for marketing professionals and businesses in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The AMA-IE is part of the American Marketing Association, the largest marketing association in North America. The AMA-IE mission is to help our members develop professionally through educational programs and networking events, as well as providing opportunities to businesses to grow their businesses through educational programs and obtaining highly qualified marketing professionals for their staffs. For more information please visit www.ama-ie.com and follow us at https://twitter.com/InlandEmpireAMA