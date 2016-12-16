Skip to main content
  • Author Gretchen Bakke on the next Green Power Report

Riverside Public Utilities

Gretchen Bakke, author of “THE GRID: THE FRAYING WIRES BETWEEN AMERICANS AND OUR ENERGY FUTURE” on the next Green Power Report

Riverside, Calif. – Tune into Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) weekly radio program the Green Power Report on Monday, December 19, 2016, at 6:30 p.m. on AM 590 The Answer, as we welcome Gretchen Bakke, author and Assistant Professor of Anthropology at McGill University in Montreal Canada.

Bill Gates named “The Grid” one of his favorite books of 2016.

 


Find out why for the past decade Bakke has been researching and writing about the changing cultures of electricity and the three grids in the United States Gretchen calls the “largest machine in the world.”

The multi-award winning Green Power Report has been on-air since 2007 and serves as one of Inland Southern California’s key sources for news about environmental stewardship, sustainable living practices, and renewable energy. Past guests have included area city and utility officials as well as top environmental bloggers, activists, celebrities, and corporate heads.

After their air dates, Green Power Report broadcasts are available to download through iTunes and via the show’s radio player at www.GreenRiverside.com. For additional information about Riverside Public Utilities follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or visit www.RiversidePublicUtilites.com

Since 1895, Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) has provided high quality, safe, and reliable electric and water services to the residents of Riverside, CA. RPU remains committed to increasing its use of renewable energy resources and promoting sustainable living practices and is actively planning and implementing essential energy and water infrastructure improvements that will better serve this and future generations.

More Riverside Public Utilities News

