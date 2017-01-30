Ontario Museum to Celebrate Black History Month

ONTARIO MUSEUM OF HISTORY & ART CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Ontario, CA – Each year, the U.S. commemorates National Black History Month in the month of February by celebrating the histories and accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout history. Join the celebration by participating at the Ontario Museum of History & Art’s programming!

Special Programs that will be held in celebration of Black History Month:

Black History Month and the Arts

Thursday, February 16, 2017 (6:00 PM to 7:30 PM)

Join the Museum for a presentation by leaders in the arts field. Belle Mann is an Emmy Award-winning ink and painter (colorist) for The Simpsons and popular shows from Disney and others. Ms. Mann will discuss her and colleague Floyd Norman’s careers in the animation field. Floyd Norman was the first black animator for Disney, and is the subject and author of the recently published book and documentary, An Animated Life. Clifford Breland will discuss his trajectory in dance and his successful Bre Dance Studio, a nationally acclaimed dance studio in Riverside, CA. Reservations Required. Free Admission.

Film Screening: The Help

Saturday, February 25, 2017 (Film Screening begins at 2 PM. Discussion to follow screening.)

Join the Museum for a film screening of The Help (2011, Rated PG-13), the story of an aspiring author during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s who decides to write a book detailing the African American maids’ point of view on the white families for which they work, and the hardships they go through on a daily basis. The film screening will be followed by a discussion. Reservations Required.Free Admission.

About the Ontario Museum of History & Art

The Ontario Museum of History & Art is located at 225 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, California 91762. Gallery hours are Noon to 4 PM, Thursday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information call (909) 395-2510, email at museuminfo@ontarioca.gov, or visit www.ontarioca.gov/museum. The Ontario Museum of History & Art is a public-private museum operated by the City of Ontario with support from the non-profit Ontario Museum of History & Art, Associates.