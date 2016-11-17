Palm Desert Entrepreneur Wins “Spirit of the Entrepreneur Award”

Palm Desert, Ca – The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center (CVWBC) proudly announces that Fina Meraz, owner of Tile Designs by Fina was selected as the winner at the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Gala in the category of Small/Emerging Enterprise.

The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards were founded by Dr. Mike Stull of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at California State University San Bernardino’s Jack Brown College of Business and Public Administration. The awards, currently in their 14th year, were held last night at the Riverside Convention Center, and reward local entrepreneurs for their vision, perseverance and achievements in creating and growing their businesses.

Fina, who has owned Tile Designs by Fina for three years, parlayed her ten years of experience in the industry and ability to connect with clients to a prosperous business that has already expanded from its original location. With the assistance of CVWBC, Fina expanded her business just three months ago into an adjoining suite, and now features a showroom with tile styles that range from rustic to traditional to modern.

Of the award, Fina states, “To be considered for this award with this group of like-minded people is inspiring and heartening. I love that we all love what we do. I love hearing how you all started your businesses. This award is especially important to me because it affirms that all the rejection, the frustration and risk was SO WORTH the reward. I honestly wouldn’t change a thing. This fire in my belly keeps growing with my confidence. I believe I can make a change in my community and I will. I love my business and I think it shows in my repeat clients, my staff and my community.”

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino’s Jack Brown College of Business and Public Administration in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The CVWBC is a grant-funded program which provides free business counseling, free and low-cost workshops and events, and mentoring designed for women business owners, but available to all.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

