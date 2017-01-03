Partially Collapsed Building Cleared by Fire Department Search Canine Riverside

Fire Department K9 “Rook” searching the collapsed structure in the 3200 Block of Market Street

Riverside, CA – Firefighters were called out to the 3200 block of Market Street for a natural gas leak this evening. The building is currently in the process of being demolished, and a partial roof collapse may have caused the gas leak.

Bystanders alerted firefighters that several homeless people were in the area and could still be inside the collapsed structure. After the gas leak was mitigated by fire personnel, Fire Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst requested one of the department’s live find canines, Rook, to search the wreckage.

Urban Search and Rescue canines are trained to search collapsed buildings after disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes or tornadoes. If someone is still alive and trapped in the building, the canine alerts rescuers of potential victims with a series of barks. Canines work quickly and can alert within minutes if a victim is found. Fortunately, the search was a negative, no live victims were found. Firefighters secured the scene to prevent any further traffic into the area.