(Pomona, CA) – The American Museum of Ceramic Art (AMOCA) announces a new exhibition, Peter Olson: Photo Ceramica.



Photo Ceramica is the first major exhibition of photographer and ceramicist Peter Olson. Olson’s photographs are printed, repeated, and collaged to encase each ceramic piece. His motifs vary in scale creating rhythm as they wrap around and across each artwork. When fired, the prints burn away leaving permanent, rusty red colored images from the iron oxide in the ink. His delicately patterned pieces embody fluctuating visual narratives, as kaleidoscopes that span centuries and continents.



Peter Olson’s subjects retain a connection to Western art history and religion, but hone in on his passion; street photography. These vignettes capture the city streets most familiar to the artist, with its harried workers and “angry strangers” as he calls them. The artist delights in the challenge of these increasingly complex surfaces and nuanced patterning of images. Classical art historical references abound, in the artist’s enthusiasm for museums and iconography, spliced with modern people in full motion.



How will historians of future generations view these pots and iconography against the Greeks? Like the shards of ancient vessels we study in search of knowledge lost, these contemporary fired ceramics fused with iron oxide do not decompose. In this work we can imagine our own images represented, wholly or in shards, at a future site; and wonder how we will be remembered.



Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Olson has traveled the world collecting his visual experiences through photography. Olson has spent over 35 years as an accomplished photographer. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography and film at the University of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA. He learned how to throw on the wheel at The Clay Studio in Philadelphia 5 years ago and has been working with clay ever since. Approximately forty ceramic works and photographs will be exhibited.



EXHIBITION AND EVENT DETAILS

Opening Reception – Saturday, March 11th, 6:00-9:00 PM. Free and open to the public.

Artist Lecture – Saturday, March 11th, 6:30 PM, Free and open to the public.

Exhibition Dates – March 11 – August 27, 2017

Gallery Hours – Wednesday through Sunday, Noon –5:00pm. Admission: General $7, Student/Senior $5, Members & under 12 Free.

Location – American Museum of Ceramic Art. 399 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767. Wednesday through Sunday, Noon –5:00pm

(909) 865-3146

www.amoca.org

