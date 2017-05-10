CBWCD: Two May Events to Kick-start Spring Gardening

Two May Events to Kick-start Spring Gardening

Chino Basin Water Conservation District will host two free events on May 11 and 13 to launch its new online gardening tool, the Inland Valley Garden Planner. This free online tool is designed just for gardeners in the inland valley areas of western San Bernardino County, and features plant palettes that work best in the region’s Mediterranean climate.

“These are great events for people who have been thinking about making changes in their yards but aren’t sure where to start,” said CBWCD Conservation Programs Manager Scott Kleinrock. “The new Inland Valley Garden Planner is one of many free resources we have available for residents, whether they want to change out a few plants or overhaul their entire landscape.”

Garden Launch Party

Enjoy an evening tour of CBWCD’s demonstration garden and learn more about the Inland Valley Garden Planner at the free Garden Launch Party on Thursday, May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Kleinrock will demonstrate the new online resource and talk about “The Have-It-All Low-Water Landscape: Everything You Want From Your Yard, Whatever the Weather.” Attendees will also hear about CBWCD’s free programs, resources and services, like landscape design consultation, that can help kickstart garden projects at little cost.

Pick ‘em and Plant ‘em Workshop

Those interested in diving in deeper to garden planning should attend the free “Pick ‘em and Plant ‘em” workshop on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to select, site, and plant water efficient plants perfect for Inland Valley gardens, and will learn more about the new Inland Valley Garden Planner.

Both events will be held at 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Spaces are limited, so register now at cbwcd.org/gardenplanner. Check out the Inland Valley Garden Planner online at inlandvalleygardenplanner.org.

CBWCD works to sustain the regional water supply through public stewardship, stormwater percolation, demonstration, and education. Stop by Water Conservation Center and demonstration garden in Montclair and see firsthand how beautiful, functional, and beneficial water conservation can be. The center is free and open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.