Public Awareness, Whitewater River

The Cabazon Sheriff’s Station would like to remind its citizens and visitors to avoid the Whitewater River near Whitewater Canyon Road and on either side of Interstate 10. The flow of water may look appealing as the temperatures increase, but it is extremely dangerous. The water flow through the river fluctuates and can reach 700 cubic feet per second. This may be life-threatening if a person is accidentally swept away by the water flow.

The area is marked with clearly visible no trespass signs and persons entering the riverbed will be subject to a citation and possible fines. In addition, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued its annual fire closure order for Whitewater Canyon. Parking anywhere along Whitewater Canyon Road is currently prohibited due to potentially hazardous fire conditions.

The Cabazon Station encourages visitors who would like to visit the Whitewater Preserve to use Whitewater Canyon Road to access the location. Click on the links below for further details:

https://www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-initiates-emergency-fire-prevention-closure-whitewater-canyon-riverside-county

http://www.wildlandsconservancy.org/preserve_whitewater.html

Anyone with information or concerns can contact the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station at 951-922-7100 or after hours and on weekends at 951-776-1099.