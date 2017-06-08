Radial Leases 441,675 SF Warehouse Facility in Rialto

Rialto, CA – Voit Real Estate Services is proud to announce that the team of Frank Geraci, Executive Vice President, Juan Gutierrez, Senior Vice President, and Adam Geiger, Associate, from Voit’s Inland Empire office have successfully completed the $11.6 million lease of a 441,675 square-foot warehouse facility in Rialto on behalf of Thrifty Oil Co. The tenant, Radial, a 3rd party logistics provider, was represented by Jay Dick of CBRE.

“The Inland Empire market continues to absorb industrial space at unprecedented levels and we expect this trend to continue for the near future,” commented Juan Gutierrez of Voit. “We were able to attract a quality tenant due to the fact that Thrifty Oil Co. provided a state-of-the-art facility with features such as a 36’ ceiling height, cross-dock configuration and a generous truck court that accommodates additional employee and truck parking, and immediate ingress and egress to the 210 Freeway.”

“We were extremely pleased with the Voit team’s comprehensive representation of our Rialto project and appreciated the professionalism of Radial’s broker Jay Dick of CBRE. Thrifty Oil looks forward to a long and constructive relationship with our newest customer, Radial,” remarked Sean Tabor, Thrifty’s Chief Operating Officer.

The property, which is part of the Renaissance Rialto Business Park, will be used as the distribution center for the west coast stores for a leading European fashion brand offering clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages. Radial, which specializes in streamlining logistics, will be relocating their current facility from a 170,000 square-foot space in Redlands, which they have significantly outgrown, to the more than double 441,675 square-foot facility in Rialto and has signed a 63-month lease.

According to Jay Dick of CBRE, “This new facility, which offers immediate freeway access and has the ability to accommodate parking for up to 500 vehicles, will help the tenant deliver on-time and efficient fulfillment of their goods and provide expansion space to support future growth.”

The property is located at 2225 North Alder Avenue in Rialto, California.

