Stater Bros. Charities Sending Over 1,000 Care Packages to Deployed Local Service Members

San Bernardino, Ca – Over 150 members of the Stater Bros. “Family” of Employees, friends, suppliers and representatives from Operation Community Cares (a local organization that supports our troops) gathered to prepare over 1,000 care packages for local military members currently serving overseas.

The pack event took place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 on the campus of Stater Bros. Corporate Offices and Distribution Center in San Bernardino, California.

“We at OCC are so excited to work together with Stater Bros Charities to continue the mission to boost morale for our men and women overseas. The feedback we continue to get has been overwhelming as to how much a care package can do,” said Ryan Orr, Founder/President of Operation Community Cares. “To think some simple items, sent with love, can lift spirits and bring smiles! We are told it saves lives! God Bless Stater Bros. and all they do for our community,” Orr further added.

“The Stater ‘Family’ is grateful to our supplier friends – Frito Lay, Hershey, General Mills, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and Mondelez International – who donated product for this event,” stated Pete Van Helden, President and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “Stater Bros. has a long-standing commitment of unwavering support for our country’s veterans and service members, and I can’t think of a better way to show that support than by preparing and sending care packages from the Heartland for our local military members to let them know we’re thinking of them and praying that they come home safe . . . and come home soon,” Van Helden continued.

The care packages are sent to local servicemen and women currently deployed. In addition, a total shipment of 500 care packages is being sent to two U.S. 7th Fleet Aircraft Carriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan.

About Operation Community Cares:

Operation Community Cares is an organization that proactively supports the health and welfare of our American Servicemen and Women across the globe. Far too often, the commitment of our service people is forgotten and OCC specializes in programs that help service people to communicate and connect with family, friends and loved ones through the unique web-based environment. They have various programs that aim to support the troops’ personal needs. Best of all, OCC carries its commitment to service people that are at home as well. For some, returning home can be a very trying and stressful experience. Our troops deserve the very best.

About Stater Bros. Charities:

Stater Bros. Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. employees live and work. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has provided funding to countless local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, and help for our nation’s veterans and active service members. Funds are raised throughout the year from generous customers, supplier friends, and caring members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family. For more information visit staterbros.com