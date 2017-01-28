RCCD’s Annual Awards and Arts Gala: Celebrating Community Support and Student Success

Riverside, CA – The Riverside Community College District will honor five outstanding individuals and a business partner for notable contributions to RCCD colleges and the community. The 2017 RCCD Annual Recognition Awards and Arts Gala will be held on April 20, at 5:30 pm, at the Riverside Convention Center.

“The Gala is the District’s signature annual event where the community comes together to celebrate notable alumni and outstanding community and business partners who support the colleges’ mission,” said Launa Wilson, RCCD Foundation Executive director.

Proceeds from the event benefit the colleges’ performing arts programs. The Gala will feature live student performances in vocal, instrumental, dance, and theatre student groups from Moreno Valley, Norco and Riverside City colleges, as well as honoring the following award recipients:

61st Alumnus of the Year – Julius B. Thomas, distinguished counselor, philanthropist, and political activist for higher education.

Distinguished Public Service – Kevin Bash, councilmember for the City of Norco, philanthropist, actor, writer and historian. RCCD supporter and advocate.

Moreno Valley College Young Alumnus – Noelle Hansen, notable graphic designer and community volunteer.

Norco College Young Alumnus – Jefferson Tiangco, English as a Second Language professor and traveler. Former employee.

Riverside City College Young Alumnus – April MacLean, a former foster youth student at RCC, owner of a dance studio, choreographer and producer. Guest lecturer for RCC dance students.

Outstanding Corporate Partner – Tilden-Coil Constructors, longstanding partner with RCCD for programs, scholarships and events.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2017 Annual Recognition Awards & Arts Gala as well as tickets, all of which can be reserved by calling (951) 222-8626.