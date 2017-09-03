Regional Faith Summit Will Concentrate on Path Forward to More Effectively Serve Our Neighbors Without Homes

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The cities of Corona, Jurupa Valley and Riverside, along with Riverside County, Path of Life Ministries and members of the faith community, will gather at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (9/6) to focus on how to partner more effectively to serve our neighbors without homes who want to make a change in their lives.

The Faith Summit will include leaders of churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other places of worship who are interested in helping our neighbors without homes. The event is at full capacity.

“We know that homelessness has no geographic boundaries, so we are pleased to be working with our neighboring municipalities on this important initiative. Our faith community is strong and committed, and they must be a core partner in our effort to address homelessness in our region,” Mayor Rusty Bailey said. “I look forward to the Faith Summit providing the energy and the guidance we need to take our plan to the next step.”

The Faith Summit is one component of a grant that the cities of Corona, Jurupa Valley and Riverside, along with Riverside County and Path of Life Ministries, received from the Western Regional Council of Governments to increase regional collaboration in critical policy areas.

The Faith Summit aims to lay out a plan for faith communities in our region to work together to provide housing, in-kind skilled support, employment opportunities, and other services that are essential to helping a homeless person establish a new path forward.

“We know from experience that each person is different, and the way out of homelessness and to a more secure future is different for each person,” said Damien O’Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of Path of Life Ministries. “But there are common threads that must be addressed with all people seeking to exit a homeless situation, and the faith community can play a major role there.”