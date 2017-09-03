Ontario Airport – Emerging Global Gateway

ONTARIO, Calif. – China Airlines’ statement confirms the airport’s status as an emerging global gateway, one with the infrastructure, facilities and services to accommodate the increasing demand for international air travel to Southern California.

“We are grateful for China Airlines’ interest in beginning service to Ontario. Nonstop service to Taoyuan would add to the growing number of international and domestic routes that have made ONT a gateway airport for the Southern California region,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario. He added that airlines are increasingly bullish as they learn more about ONT’s runways, terminal facilities and Federal Inspection Station.

In July, Dynamic International Airways announces new air service coming to Ontario International Airport.

Wapner and San Bernardino County Supervisor and OIAA Commissioner Curt Hagman have traveled to China to promote ONT as a destination in meetings with airlines. “The word is out that Ontario is poised to be the next great international gateway in Southern California,” said Hagman. “We have invested considerable time and energy in educating the aviation industry about all that ONT has to offer, and the responses have been overwhelmingly positive.”

“ONT has room to grow, and with the continued support of our political, business and community leaders, Ontario will be the Southern California destination of choice for domestic and international airlines,” said Wapner. “While an agreement with China Airlines is not yet complete, we have made good progress and look forward to continuing our discussions.”

Since the City of Ontario assumed control of ONT 10 months ago, tireless efforts have been made to add air service with long-time tenant airlines and attract new airlines to increase options for air travelers. Those efforts have shown tremendous results.

Passenger volumes have grown month over month. Improvements have been made to security screening areas and the airport’s ground transportation program has been expanded to include app-based ride hailing services. Most recently, steps have been taken to improve concessions. ONT’s guest experience improves steadily, making it an attractive, hassle-free destination.

About Ontario International Airport

ONT is located approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a medium-hub, full-service airport with direct commercial jet service to 15 major U.S. cities and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There are approximately 62 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. For more information about ONT, please visit www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Commissioner), and San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner).