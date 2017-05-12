Riverside City College Marching Tigers Selected to Perform in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Riverside, CA – The Riverside City College Marching Tigers, was selected to perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, representing the state of California. This will mark the third Parade appearance by the band. The Riverside City College Marching Tigers will join the Parade to the call of Let’s Have a Parade, the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate more than 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers. The Riverside City College Marching Tigers were selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the annual holiday spectacle. The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore on Thanksgiving Day 2018, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.

“Riverside City College’s impressive resume speaks for itself with high-profile performances across the US and around the world,” said Wesley Whatley, creative director for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “We are proud to welcome back the Marching Tigers to entertain our audience on Thanksgiving morning and perform in the 2018 Macy’s Parade!”

“I am extremely honored that we were chosen for the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said James Rocillo, director of bands. “This will be the third appearance for the Marching Tigers and I am thrilled to have our students perform in what is in my opinion one of the greatest pageantry events of all time.”

The Marching Tigers will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. Rehearsals and creative fundraising events not only bring the school and the community closer but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime.

For ninety years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has given thanks to what Macy’s values most –- its loyal fans. More than 5,000 Macy’s employees and dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to create a spectacular event that entertains the cheerful crowds and provides joy to millions at home watching on Thanksgiving Day. Stretching down a more than two-mile-long route in New York City, the spectacle is alive with gleaming color, music and smiles.

With more than 50 million viewers across the country and more than 3.5 million spectators that line up along the streets of New York City each year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For almost 90 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade proudly marches down a more than 2-mile route in New York City with more than 8,000 participants in tow including Macy's employees, their families, celebrities, athletes, clowns and dance groups spreading holiday cheer. The Parade also features America's best marching bands, fabulous floats and Macy's signature giant helium character balloons.