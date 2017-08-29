Riverside Community College District Welcomed 36,755 Students, a 4.8% Increase

RCCD COLLEGES EXPERIENCE AN INCREASE IN STUDENT ENROLLMENT AS FALL SEMESTER BEGINS

Riverside, CA – The three colleges, which make up the Riverside Community College District, welcomed 36,755 students on Monday, August 28, for the first day of the fall semester. The student count represented a 4.8 percent increase over last year’s count of 35,059 students.

Each of the three colleges — Moreno Valley, Norco, and Riverside City — saw an increase in enrollment. Moreno Valley College saw the largest, 9.4 percent, with 9,470 students enrolled. Norco College surpassed the 10,000-student mark with 10,660 students, a 4.5 percent increase over last fall, and RCC saw an increase of 5.4 percent at 20,798 students.

“It is great to see so many students enrolling at the three colleges,” said Michael Burke, RCCD chancellor. “I am confident that our enrollment growth is a testament to our superior academics and strong student support.”

District officials attribute the increase to a variety of factors from additional course offerings, various and flexible academic and career training programs, summer advantage programs as well as the Promise Initiative.

MVC, Norco College and RCC are community colleges offering two-year degrees and transfer courses for students pursuing a baccalaureate degree as well as Career & Technical Education training for those pursuing professional development. For more information about the Riverside Community College District, visit www.rccd.edu.