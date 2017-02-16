Riverside Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department Receives Award of Excellence

From the California Park & Recreation Society For Champion of the Community and Cultural Services

Riverside, CA – The City of Riverside Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCSD) received an Award of Excellence and Service Award of Excellence from the California Park & Recreation Society for its Riverside Arts Academy program. PRCSD’s recognition in the category of Champion of the Community and Arts and Cultural Services will be honored at the Annual Awards Recognition Banquet scheduled for Friday, March 3, 2017 at the California Parks & Recreation Society Conference & Expo in Sacramento.

The Riverside Arts Academy is “Changing Lives!” The mission of the Riverside Arts Academy is to provide instruction in a broad-based curriculum that focuses on improving the quality of life through dance, music and visual arts for all youth. The programs teach discipline, improve self-esteem, inspire creativity, and help youth set and reach their goals. At the Riverside Arts Academy, participants are encouraged to explore, create, and reach their full potential. Now as an affiliate of the nationally recognized Harmony Project, the Riverside Arts Academy students take on challenges, build confidence, and collaborate on creative projects. Through their engagement with music, children become self-motivated lifelong learners, prepared to excel in school and beyond.

The success of the Riverside Arts Academy would not have been possible without Riverside real-estate agent, Collette Lee, who became aware of the Riverside Arts Academy, its financial difficulties, and decided to put forth all of her efforts to ensure this program would be available to the community of Riverside for years to come. She is a true champion of the community.

According to Adolfo Cruz, City of Riverside, PRCSD Director, “The CPRS awards program is the highest recognition our agency can receive and our award is a credit to the staff, volunteers, partners, etc. that made this happen. We are honored to receive this award on behalf of our residents.”

CPRS is a membership organization with 3400 members representing the 535 local parks and recreation agencies throughout the state. The mission of CPRS is to advance the profession and its members through education, networking, resources, and advocacy.

The California Park & Recreation Society presented awards in 5 categories:

Creating Community Award of Excellence

Excellence in Design – Park Planning

Excellence in Design – Facility Design

Marketing & Communications Award of Excellence

Professional & Service

