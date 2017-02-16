Appointments Open for West Valley Water District

San Bernardino, CA – The Board of Supervisors invites residents of the West Valley Water District to apply for an appointment to the district’s Board of Directors.



The November election created a vacancy on the five-member water board. The remaining water board members were unable to reach a consensus on who to appoint to the vacant seat and asked the Board of Supervisors to make the appointment, which the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to do at its March 7 meeting.



The West Valley Water District provides drinking water to customers in portions of Rialto, Colton, Fontana, Bloomington and other unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County, and a portion of Jurupa Valley in Riverside County. District boundaries and other information about the district are available at https://wvwd.org/.



Water district residents are invited to apply for consideration to be appointed to the open seat by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. The Board of Supervisors created a special advisory committee consisting of Second District Supervisor Janice Rutherford and Fifth District Supervisor Josie Gonzales to interview the applicants and recommend an appointment to the full Board of Supervisors.



The person appointed by the Board of Supervisors to the water board on March 7 will have the option of running for election to the remainder of the seat’s full four-year term in the Nov. 7 election. The term for the vacant water board seat expires on Dec. 6, 2019.



The application and other information about the appointment are available at http://cms.sbcounty.gov/Portals/45/WestValleyWaterDistrictAppInstructions.pdf?ver=2017-02-14-133958-353.



Application forms are also available at:



* Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

County Government Center

385 N. Arrowhead Ave. – 2nd Floor

San Bernardino, CA 92415-0130



* West Valley Water District

855 West Base Line Road

Rialto, CA 92376



Applications must be received physically or electronically by the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. Physical receipt must be at the above San Bernardino address of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors. Electronic receipt must be at COB@sbcounty.gov. Applications that fail to comply with this procedure cannot be considered.



Additional information is available by calling the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at (909) 387-3841.