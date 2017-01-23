San Bernardino County will present its annual State of the County and Business Forum on March 8th, 2017

State of the County Business Forum to Feature Forbes Publisher Karlgaard and ESRI Founder Dangermond, Among Other County Business Leaders

San Bernardino County, CA – San Bernardino County will present its annual State of the County and Business Forum themed “Where Vision & Opportunity Meet” on March 8, 2017 at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. The presentation will bring together more than 1,000 business professionals, government leaders and community stakeholders to hear from significant local business leaders and the County Board of Supervisors on factors impacting economic success today.

This year’s event will feature a powerful message for the business community along with valuable networking. Featured speakers include Forbes Publisher Rich Karlgaard along with local business executives that include: Ben Cook, Owner and President, Hangar 24 Brewery; Chris Ma, CEO, Vantage LED; Joe Gavigan, Flight Test Engineering Manager, GE Aviation; Kim Snyder, President, Southwest Region, Prologis; and Jack Dangermond, Founder, Esri.

“Our County is filled with outstanding business success stories, across a number of industries. This year, we are going to hear from them on what drives success, and gain insight from the global perspective of the publisher of Forbes, who has a front row seat on the impact on business today of trends such as disruption and innovation,” said Robert Lovingood, Chair, San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

The collection of speakers encompasses global and local firms involved in digital mapping, manufacturing, restaurant, aerospace, and commercial real estate. Many of these firms are at the leading-edge of innovation and handling market disruption by creating new markets, discovering new categories of customers, harnessing new technologies, developing new business models and exploiting old technologies in new ways, providing strong content for this year’s audience.

The State of the County event will begin at 4:30 pm. Prior to that, the NAIOP Inland Empire chapter will present a panel on “Innovation in the Inland Empire Real Estate Market.” This panel will feature Joe Cesta, CBRE; Myron Galchutt, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; Bill Heim, Lee & Associates; Scott Kaplan, JLL. Terry Thompson, Director of Real Estate San Bernardino County will be the moderator.

Information and tickets for State of the County 2016 and the NAIOP IE panel can be found at www.sbcountyadvantage.com/About-Us/cms-010.aspx.

About San Bernardino County: Located at the heart of Southern California, an economy of 23 million people, San Bernardino County is the largest county in the United States. Its vast borders stretch from the greater Los Angeles area to the Nevada border and the Colorado River encompassing a total area of 20,160 square miles. Comprised of 24 cities, San Bernardino County encompasses more than two million residents with a workforce of nearly 900,000. Its assets include an innovation corridor of close to two dozen colleges and universities supporting a strong, diverse workforce along with an unparalleled collection of roadways, runways and railways that lead to regional, national and international business centers. Visit www.SBCountyAdvantage.com.