State approves San Bernardino County’s plan to complete Lake Gregory Dam               

San Bernardino County, CA – The County is moving forward on construction of the Lake Gregory Dam after receiving approval of its specifications and plans from the State Division of Safety of Dams (DSOD), which will keep the project on track for completion in 18 months.

Achieving state approval means San Bernardino County Special Districts and Regional Parks can seek bids from qualified contractors interested in the project. The contractor is expected to be selected and approved in the first quarter of 2018 and construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer 2018 with an estimated completion date in late 2019.

“The County has reached a crucial milestone and we are on our way to finishing the dam,” said Second District Supervisor Janice Rutherford. “We are committed to completing the project as quickly as possible because it is essential to preserving and protecting Lake Gregory and its recreational and economic value to the mountain communities and the region.”

Safety improvements to the 80-year-old dam are being made to meet current earthquake safety standards. The state DSOD considers Lake Gregory Dam to be a “high hazard dam” due to the possibility that seismic activity may result in a breach. A breach has the potential to endanger people, wildlife and may have an economic impact on mountain communities.

Every effort is being made to minimize public inconvenience during the estimated 18-month project. The lake’s beaches and swimming areas will remain open during construction and continue to serve as major attractions to tourists and the local community.

For more information on the project, visit the project website at www.abetterlakegregory.org. Interested individuals can also sign up to receive regular email updates on construction progress.