Upland California Veterans Day Ceremony

Upland, Calif. – Upland will honor military veterans for their service at the city’s third annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Upland Veterans Monument Plaza on Veterans Day. The event will begin at 11 a.m. – the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month. (Saturday, Nov. 11.)

Military units, school and community organizations, and local elected officials are scheduled to participate in the ceremony, which will feature a traditional observation of Veterans Day, including a 21-gun salute. The event is free and open to the public. Veterans are respectfully requested to attend.

The ceremony also coincides with the Tour de Foothills bicycle race, which will begin earlier along A Street several blocks south of the Civic Center and will also pay tribute to military veterans. The community is encouraged to attend both commemorative events.

The Upland monument and adjacent reflection wall and plaza area have become a destination for local residents to recognize family and friends who have served in the military.

Personalized engraved tiles saluting the service of current and past military personnel are available to purchase for placement on four pillars located at the east entrance to the plaza area. Tiles are available in 4”x12” ($250), 8”x12” ($350) and 12”x12” ($600) sizes.

Veterans Day is a federal and state holiday and the American name for the international observance of Armistice Day. It is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice ending World War I. The day is observed elsewhere as Remembrance Day or Armistice Day. All major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, with the German signing of the Armistice. It has been observed annually on Nov. 11 since 1938 – first as Armistice Day, later as Veterans Day – except for a brief period when it was celebrated on the fourth Monday of October.

Donations to the Upland Veteran’s Monument should be sent to the Upland Community Foundation at P.O. Box 794, Upland, Calif., 91785. Gifts are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.

For more information, visit www.uvmp.org or contact Ralph Cavallo at (951) 990-4595