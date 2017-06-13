March Field Air Museum Encourages Interested Volunteers to Attend Special Open House on July 15

Riverside, Ca. – Fascinated by aviation and military history? Interested in working with airplanes? The March Field Air Museum is now recruiting adults who are interested in volunteering to help communicate humanity’s reach for the skies and March Field’s pivotal role in the development of flight. For those interested, a special, drop-in Volunteer Open House is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m. adjacent to the Museum’s Yeager Family Library. The Open House will provide an opportunity to meet current volunteers in-person, and to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities available at the Museum.

Each year, more than 150 men and women, veterans, non-veterans, aviation enthusiasts, and those interested in preserving the past and educating for the future volunteer for the March Field Air Museum’s programs — including exhibit fabrication, airplane restoration and maintenance, even clerical work. A background in history is not required to become a volunteer. In fact, many volunteers in the popular program began with little knowledge of aviation or military history. As they become familiar with the Museum’s varied programs, volunteers may take on additional responsibilities, such as conducting research or giving talks to community organizations.

New volunteers can choose to work in the Museum interacting with visitors from around the world, working in the restoration hangar on rare and unique aircraft, and/or taking on many other interesting tasks in this dynamic and fun environment. Volunteering represents a serious commitment, but the hours are flexible and the rewards can be tremendous. Volunteers receive perks such as a discount at the Museum Store, invitation to an annual thank-you luncheon, and the pride of supporting Riverside’s top Trip Advisor-rated attraction. For more information about volunteering, visit www.marchfield.org/support/volunteer/ or call (951) 902-5949.

The March Field Air Museum is located alongside Interstate Highway 215 at Van Buren Boulevard, just south of downtown Riverside and adjacent to March Air Reserve Base. Haven’t visited the museum lately? Along with friendly docents, numerous exhibits and more than 70 aircraft on display, the Museum grounds include the Heritage Courtyard featuring the Distinguished Flying Cross National Memorial, the Freedom Wall, the West Coast War Dog Memorial, the 15th Air Force Wall, and the P-38 Lightning Memorial. The Museum is open Tuesday-Sunday.

