Give BIG San Bernardino County: 24-Hour Event Raises $315,759 for Local Nonprofits

San Bernardino, Calif. – Donors from across the region and beyond gave $315,759 to 102 nonprofits in just 24 hours during Give BIG San Bernardino County. This amount surpasses last year’s $271,044 total.

Now in its fourth year, Give BIG San Bernardino County has raised more than $1.3 million for local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from youth programs and housing to animal welfare and environment.

“I’m proud of the people of San Bernardino County who show time and time again that they are committed to supporting the causes and charities they believe in,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood. “The nonprofits in this county have done an outstanding job of learning innovative and creative ways to attract new donors throughout all of the Give BIG campaigns and have translated those skills into raising more dollars to help their communities.”

“San Bernardino County came together, in 24 hours, to raise funds and awareness of our local nonprofits,” said Paula Myles, Interim President and CEO of The Community Foundation. “Through the support of the County of San Bernardino and all of our other wonderful sponsors, community partners, and volunteers, Give BIG San Bernardino County was a success.”

In total, 5,032 donations were made. Amounts range from $5 to $11,000. The largest gift was given to Ovation School for the Performing Arts in Upland. Lighthouse Project, Inc. in Big Bear received the greatest number of donations (685).

The 24-hour online giving campaign raised $315,759 for 102 participating nonprofits. Both the number of donations made (5,032) and number of unique donors giving to the campaign (3,999) increased nearly 17% over last year.

Thanks to funding and support from the County of San Bernardino Board of Supervisors and the contributions of generous supporters, Give BIG San Bernardino County also provided valuable training to nonprofits in the use of social media, cultivating relationships with donors, media/marketing, grantwriting and raising much-needed funds from online donors.

Sponsors of Give BIG San Bernardino County include: San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (Title Supporter), The California Endowment, Southern California Edison, Cardenas Markets, NBC4 Southern California, California State University San Bernardino, Union Bank, Press Enterprise, San Bernardino Sun, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily Facts, Inland Empire Magazine and KCAA Radio.

VISIT HERE FOR A LIST OF ALL PARTICIPATING NONPROFITS,

https://givebigsbcounty.razoo.com/giving-events/sbc17/results

ABOUT The Community Foundation

The Community Foundation is the oldest and largest community foundation in Inland Southern California (Riverside and San Bernardino Counties). Established in 1941, at 76 years old The Community Foundation stewards more than $98 million in assets and provides college scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations across the two-county region and beyond. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $86 million to support programs that strengthen the community. For more information visit The Community Foundation’s website at www.thecommunityfoundation.net. Be a part of our conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

ABOUT GIVE BIG San Bernardino County

The Give BIG San Bernardino County campaign is a 24-hour fundraising web-a-thon benefiting San Bernardino County nonprofit organizations. Monies raised through the Give BIG San Bernardino County campaign will benefit participating nonprofit organizations and the people they serve. Participating nonprofit organizations will receive training in the use of social media, marketing, donor cultivation, and follow-up. Nonprofit organizations will expand their fundraising capabilities through participating in the Give BIG San Bernardino County campaign. The 24-hour fundraising web-a-thon begins at midnight November 28, 2017, and continues to midnight November 29, 2017. For more information visit: www.GiveBigSBCounty.org