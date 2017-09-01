10th Annual $1,000,000 Golf Tournament Supporting Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation

Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation Celebrate 10th Annual $1,000,000 Golf Tournament, Monday, October 23rd!

Rancho Cucamonga, California – It’s tee time! Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation present their 10th annual $1,000,000 Golf Tournament on Monday, October 23rd. This incredible tournament not only allows participants to enjoy one of the most exclusive golf courses in the area, it provides the opportunity to win over $1 million in awards, prizes and gifts, all in support of needed art programs at the Lewis Family Playhouse and the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center.

Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation invite you to spend a day on the green, donate an item for our silent auction/raffle, or become a sponsor for the event to help contribute to providing exciting and essential arts experiences to schools, families, children, and adults throughout and beyond the Inland Empire community.

The $1,000,000 Golf Tournament is a spectacular excuse to spend a day on the green in support of arts and educational programming. Participation includes breakfast, refreshments, and snacks throughout the course, lunch, and a delicious dinner regardless if you made par or not. Participants will even have the opportunity to strike it rich in our $1,000,000 Hole-In-One opportunity on Hole #1. There are also plenty of sponsorship packages that provide enormous recognition opportunities for businesses including Golf Tournament ad space, signage at the event, Tee sign sponsorships and Playhouse donor recognition. There’s no guilt in getting out of the office for a fun-filled day of golf when you’re supporting a great cause

Join the fun and feel good doing it since all proceeds from the tournament help the Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation in supporting performing, visual arts and educational programs at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center. What a great way to give back!

Founded in 1987, the Rancho Cucamonga Community & Arts Foundation’s Mission is to generously support arts programming at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center. Along with its many funding partners, the Foundation provides support to augment and support Rancho Cucamonga Community Theatre Company, the MainStreet Theatre Company offering professional theatre productions for families and schools, and sponsors headline and touring artists who perform at the Playhouse. The Foundation also presents the popular World Music Concert Series each summer in the Cultural Center’s Bank of America Imagination Courtyard; sponsors an annual 3-day art show by the Associated Artists of the Inland Empire; provides mini-grants to local high school arts programs; and presents scholarships for graduating students pursuing education in the arts — all supporting the goal of creating community through the performing arts. For more information on the Foundation and its upcoming fundraising events, please visit www.RCCAAF.org

LEWIS FAMILY PLAYHOUSE

