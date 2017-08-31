San Manuel Donates $250,000 for Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Provides Support to Aid Residents, Responders and Animals through grants to American Red Cross, Team Rubicon and Houston Humane Society

San Manuel Indian Reservation, Calif. – The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is supporting three non-profits to directly address the needs of displaced people and animals following storm flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey that continues to impact the Texas gulf region.

In response to a federal disaster proclamation the Tribe reached out to non-profits in partnership to assist with addressing the immediate needs for shelter, emergency response and the care of animals.

American Red Cross – $100,000

Funds to the national relief organization will provide for immediate needs of food and shelter.

Funds to this volunteer organization comprised of military veterans will support the dispatch of rescue boats and emergency responders.

Funds to regional human society to purchase pet food, supplies and veterinary care.

“Our support at this time will help to address the different needs stemming from the floods,” said San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena. “These three organizations are working to manage very difficult circumstances, and supporting them is the right thing to do.”

San Manuel Community Outreach program has forged partnerships with non-profits such as the American Red Cross to address the immediate and extended needs of people impacted by natural and man-made disasters including Hurricane Katrina, major wildfires in southern California and the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in New York City and December 2 in San Bernardino.

“Down the street or across the country, the American Red Cross is there. It is during times like these when tens of thousands of Americans are hurting, we are thankful for partners like San Manuel Band of Mission Indians whose unwavering support to help those in need truly make a difference,” said Yevette Baysinger, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving San Bernardino County.”

“”We know we could not help out people who are stranded and affected by Hurricane Harvey without the support and generosity from organizations like the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians,” said Jake Wood, co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon. “While we are currently conducting rescue operations, the bulk of our work lies ahead as we prepare to deploy up to 1,000 volunteers to help out communities in the Gulf region and we are going to need all of the support we can get.”

As an indigenous community the origins and history of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stem from its relationship with the land and to all who share it. Since ancient times the Tribe has expressed itself through a culture of giving. Today, San Manuel is able to answer the call of Yawa’ (Serrano language word meaning “to act on one’s beliefs”) through partnerships with charitable organizations. The Tribe draws upon its history, knowledge, expertise and cultural values to direct philanthropic giving regionally and to Native American causes and disaster relief on a national level.

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the city of Highland, Calif. The Serrano Indians are the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel reservation was established in 1891 and recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self-government. Since time immemorial, the San Manuel tribal community has endured change and hardship. Amidst these challenges the tribe continued to maintain its unique form of governance. Like other governments it seeks to provide a better quality of life for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services and promoting social, economic and cultural development. Today San Manuel tribal government oversees many governmental units including the departments of fire, public safety, education and environment. San Manuel operates San Manuel Casino.