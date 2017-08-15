15,000 Students To Attend Mt. San Jacinto College This Fall

Photo Above: Temecula Resident Leah Dubow attends MSJC’s Temecula Education Complex for the first time.

San Jacinto, CA – New students Leah Dubow and Roger Williams were able to get all of the classes they needed at Mt. San Jacinto College. They are two of the 15,640 students who headed to one of MSJC’s five locations on Aug. 14, 2017 – the first day of the fall semester.

MSJC connects more students to classes they need using its auto-enroll feature for those who are waitlisted. MSJC’s Institutional Research Department estimated that the student headcount will be close to 18,200 by the end of the term, which includes both credit and non-credit students.

“My first day isn’t as stressful as I expected it to be,” said Dubow, who is attending the Temecula Education Complex.

Dubow, 18, of Temecula plans to pursue an associate degree in psychology and was pleased to attend a campus so close to home.

At the Menifee Valley Campus, Williams, 18, of Wildomar is a full time graphics design student. He hopes he will be auto-enrolled in even more classes where he is on a waitlist.

Classes in Temecula got off to a good start. English as a Second Language classes were filling up this morning as Director of Continuing Education-Noncredit Programs Amy Campbell helped students find their way.

“I always wanted to attend college but never gathered the nerve to do so” said Latisha Carbajal, 45, of Hemet.

Carbajal says she felt encouraged to attend with her daughter at the San Jacinto campus.

Connie Hall’s psychology class was packed with students at MSJC’s San Gorgonio Pass Campus

There is still time to register for classes at MSJC. The college will offer “late-start” classes that begin in the coming weeks. Seats are open in a variety of classes students need to transfer to four-year universities, complete their associate degrees or earn career certificates.