Moreno Valley, Norco and Riverside City College Welcome Event

Moreno Valley, Norco and Riverside City colleges are hosting their annual Welcome Day events on Saturday, August 26, 2017, on their respective campuses. New and returning students, their families and the community are encouraged to attend these informational events.

Welcome Day is designed to help familiarize new and returning students with the services and opportunities available at each of the colleges. The activities scheduled include guided college tours, informational student services, financial aid workshops and displays, and demonstrations showcasing the colleges’ academic and Career & Technical Education programs.

Each event begins with a welcome from the college president followed by an open house and informational sessions designed to assist students navigate through the degree/certificate completion process. The event is also a great opportunity for individuals thinking about returning to college or begin the process. Representatives from student and academic services and CTE will be on hand to answer questions about specific programs.

Each Welcome Day event is free and open to the public. Parking is free on each of the campuses for the day. For more information, visit the MVC, NC and RCC websites.

Moreno Valley College

16130 Lasselle Street

Moreno Valley, CA 92551

9 am – 3 pm

www.mvc.edu/welcomeday

Norco College

2001 Third Street

Norco, CA 92860

10 am – 1 pm

www.norcocollege.edu/welcomeday

Riverside City College

4800 Magnolia Avenue

Riverside, CA 92506

8 am – 2 pm

www.rcc.edu