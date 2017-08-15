YMCA Appoints New CEO

Upland, CA – After an extensive nationwide search, The West End YMCA Board of Directors unanimously appointed Damon Colaluca, as the new president and chief executive officer of the 90-year-old nonprofit organization, which serves 20,000 people in the western-most communities of San Bernardino county.

Bill McCollum, Board Chair of the YMCA, announced the selection Wednesday, July 26. Colaluca replaces Deb Anderson, who retired July 31st, 2017 and served the West End Y as CEO since 2010. Colaluca will assume the position effective August 4, 2017.

“We are excited to welcome Damon to the West End YMCA,” said Chief Volunteer Officer and Chair of the Board Bill Mc Collum. “Damon has a wealth of experience, energy and commitment, which will have a positive and immediate impact on the organization and our cause to strengthen communities.”

Colaluca, has served the Y movement over the past 30 years and helped to strengthen the impact of YMCAs across the country. Since 2013, he has served as Executive Vice President at the YMCA of the Foothills in La Canada, CA. In that role, Colaluca oversaw the operations of three facilities, serving over 30,000 members. He led a team of 450 staff and 100 volunteers. Colaluca earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Design from California State University, Long Beach.

“I am excited to join the West End YMCA and its team of cause-driven staff, volunteers and partners in strengthening the foundations of our community,” Colaluca said. “Together with our community and business leaders, our Y stands to make a significant impact through the programs we offer that help our children, families, and adults reach their full potential regardless of income, race, or ability. I have dedicated my entire career to the Y’s mission and am honored to be given this opportunity to share my passion for this important work with the West End YMCA.”

