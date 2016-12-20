$150,000 in Donations to Rancho Cucamonga Library Services by Friends of the Library

Rancho Cucamonga, California – Exciting things can happen with “Friends!” Last week, the Friends of the Rancho Cucamonga Library presented Library Services staff with a $55,000 donation during their Friends of the Library Annual Breakfast on Friday, December 16th at the Archibald Library.

Each year, the Friends of the Library contribute thousands of volunteer hours at their two bookstores located at the Archibald Library and Biane Library at Victoria Gardens. These bookstores generate approximately $12,000 dollars per month for the Rancho Cucamonga Public Library. To show appreciation for these volunteers, the Friends of the Library celebrate with an Annual Volunteer Appreciation Night Dinner, and Friends of the Library Holiday Breakfast.

This year’s Holiday Breakfast was especially memorable, as the Friends made their final donation of 2016 with a donation of $55,000, bringing the total in 2016 to $150,000; the largest annual donation ever received from the Rancho Cucamonga Friends of the Library. The commitment of these volunteers is nothing short of amazing, with some members actively volunteering for more than 20 years. Major Library programs such as the Summer Reading Program would not be possible without the tremendous financial support provided by this 75+ member volunteer staff. Since the Library’s separation from the San Bernardino County Library System in 1994, the Rancho Cucamonga Friends of the Library have given approximately $2 million dollars to the Library, have provided financial assistance for the purchase of tens of thousands of new children’s books for both libraries, provided substantial annual support to the adult literacy program, and many of the Library’s Cultural Arts Nights, (including an Hispanic Heritage Night and Asian/Pacific Islander Night).

“Nearly everyone I know has a story of how their local library was a special part of their youth,” shared Faith Collari, President of the Friends of the Library, “we are proud to support the Library’s mission and directly contribute to the betterment of our community.” –

To be a “Friend,” is easy, you can offer a minimum of three hours per week of volunteer service or purchase a personal membership. Volunteers have many different roles at the bookstores and perform a variety of duties including pricing, purchasing, hiring, training, and scheduling volunteers. Always appreciated is the donation of gently used books and magazines to the bookstores.

About Rancho Cucamonga Library Services – For additional information about Rancho Cucamonga Library Services, recognized as a 2013 Institute for Museum and Library Services National Medal award recipient, or the Friends of the Library, please visit www.rcpl.lib.ca.us or call (909) 477-2720.

About the City of Rancho Cucamonga – The City of Rancho Cucamonga encompasses 40.2 square miles and is located 40 miles east of Los Angeles; considered to be the premier city in the Inland Empire, Rancho Cucamonga is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Southern California with a current population of over 172,000 residents. Information regarding the City and the programs and services provided to the community can be found at www.CityofRC.us, via Facebook and Twitter @CityofRC.