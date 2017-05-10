Education and Community Opportunity Fair Hosted by the San Bernardino Community College District

SBCCD launches fair to help community reach college and career goals

May 17 event is free and open to the public

SAN BERNARDINO, CA – San Bernardino Community College District is kicking off the “Education and Community Opportunity Fair” to help families, students and adults of all ages who want to fulfill their college goals and find a job.

Visitors will find more than 50 exhibit booths, including local businesses hiring new employees, free job training classes, GED test preparation, college admissions and financial aid advisors, legal aid, free dental checkups, barbers providing free haircuts, and charitable food assistance to those in need.

For more information in English or Spanish, contact SBCCD Director of Marketing, Public Affairs and Government Relations Angel Rodriguez at arodriguez@sbccd.edu or at (909) 382-4012.

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: San Bernardino Community College District, 114 S. Del Rosa Dr., San Bernardino, 92408. (Located across from the San Bernardino International Airport)

Admission: Free and open to the public. Free parking.

Who: Representatives from the following organizations will be on hand (partial list):