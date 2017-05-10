Education and Community Opportunity Fair Hosted by the San Bernardino Community College District
SBCCD launches fair to help community reach college and career goals
May 17 event is free and open to the public
SAN BERNARDINO, CA – San Bernardino Community College District is kicking off the “Education and Community Opportunity Fair” to help families, students and adults of all ages who want to fulfill their college goals and find a job.
Visitors will find more than 50 exhibit booths, including local businesses hiring new employees, free job training classes, GED test preparation, college admissions and financial aid advisors, legal aid, free dental checkups, barbers providing free haircuts, and charitable food assistance to those in need.
For more information in English or Spanish, contact SBCCD Director of Marketing, Public Affairs and Government Relations Angel Rodriguez at arodriguez@sbccd.edu or at (909) 382-4012.
When: Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: San Bernardino Community College District, 114 S. Del Rosa Dr., San Bernardino, 92408. (Located across from the San Bernardino International Airport)
Admission: Free and open to the public. Free parking.
Who: Representatives from the following organizations will be on hand (partial list):
211 San Bernardino County
Acrobat Outsourcing
African American Health Coalition
All City Management Services, Inc.
Amazon
America’s Job Centers of California – San Bernardino County
Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes – 47th District
Assemblymember Jose Medina – 61st District
Assemblymember Marc Steinorth – 40th District
California Conservation Corps
California Steele Industries
Cambrian Homecare
Career Link Educational Services
Cedar House Life Change Center
Child Care Resource Center
Childcare Careers
Closet Maid
Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement
Consolidated Staffing Solutions, Inc.
Crafton Hills College
Dignity Memorial
DRH Solar Academy
Exact Staff
FedEx Ground Rialto 923
Geodis
Inland Career Education Center
Inland Behaviorial Health Services
Inland Empire Job Corps Center
Inland Valley Recovery Services
Law Offices of the Public Defender
Learn4Life
National Stores, Inc.
Octapharma Plasma
OnTrac Shipping
Petco Animal Supplies
PHP Agency
Salon Success Aacdemy
San Bernardino Community College District
San Bernardino Police Department
San Bernardino Sexual Assault Services
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
San Bernardino Valley College
Schneider Transportation and Logistics Services
Smile Premier
Social Action Community Health System
Southern California Mountains Foundation
Starting Over Inc.
THINK Together
Traci Lynn Jewelry
World Financial Group
Young Invincibles
About SBCCD:
San Bernardino Community College District serves 22 cities in the heart of Inland Southern California and creates new opportunities for 25,000 students each year through two fully-accredited campuses: Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College. We cultivate minds and transform our community through our Economic Development & Corporate Training division and KVCR, the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting System (PBS) television station affiliate. Through our day-to-day educational enterprise, SBCCD generates $621 million in local economic activity each year. Learn more at www.sbccd.edu or watch our video.