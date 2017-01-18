The Changing Media Landscape through the Eyes of an Inland Empire Institution, Jan. 25, 2017

PRSA-IE’s luncheon with Paulette Brown-Hinds in Riverside

Black Voice News has been in the unique position over its 45 years to cover the Inland Empire’s growth, diversity and significant milestones. And in that time, there has been a seismic shift in the media universe and who and how our region has been covered. Join PRSA-IE and Dr. Brown-Hinds as we celebrate the legacy of the Black Voice News and take a journey through a dramatically changing local media landscape through the eyes of the paper’s second generation publisher.

Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds is co-founder and managing partner of BPC Mediaworks, a California focused community engagement, media, and outreach firm, and the second generation publisher of the VOICE and Black Voice News. She earned a BA in English Literature from California State University, San Bernardino and her MA and PhD from the University of California, Riverside in English Literature, with a focus on Early American Literature, African-American Literature, and Cultural Studies.

An award-winning newspaper columnist and Knight Digital Media Fellow, Paulette has over thirty years experience in media, communications, and community engagement. She has also taught literature and writing at various universities across the country and is currently the founding instructor of an innovative course on the arts, community & enterprise in UCR’s College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.

The Inland Empire chapter is one of 10 in the PRSA’s Western District, which is comprised of the states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Hawaii.

When

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Check-in/Networking: 11:30 a.m.

Program: Noon

Where

Victoria Country Club

2521 Arroyo Drive

Riverside, CA 92506

Tickets

$35.00 Welcome as a guest.

$40.00 after 11:45 pm January 24

$30.00 Earlybird rate before January 18

$30.00 Member ticket

$35.00 after 11:45 pm January 24

$25.00 Earlybird rate before January 18

$25.00 Student

$30.00 after 11:45 pm January 24

$20.00 Earlybird rate before January 18

DENIM POLICY

Please note that the Victoria Country Club has a strict NO DENIM policy. If you are seen wearing denim, you will be asked to leave. Thank you for complying with this policy.